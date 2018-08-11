Irish farmers warn of nationwide fodder shortage

Irish farmers are warning the government of a nationwide fodder shortage of up to 10 million bales.

The Irish Farmers' Association is calling for the urgent introduction of a fodder import scheme for farmers impacted by the drought conditions.

Its president, Joe Healy, says there is no simple fix for the shortage, but the Government needs to give co-ops and merchants the best chance of sourcing fodder:

"There's no one simple answer to all of this.

"It's a variant of different answers.

"One of them is the fodder import scheme and another one is the restrictions in the closing dates another one would be the rollout of low-cost loans."

- Digital Desk