Irish farmers warn of nationwide fodder shortage
11/08/2018 - 19:34:00
Irish farmers are warning the government of a nationwide fodder shortage of up to 10 million bales.
The Irish Farmers' Association is calling for the urgent introduction of a fodder import scheme for farmers impacted by the drought conditions.
Its president, Joe Healy, says there is no simple fix for the shortage, but the Government needs to give co-ops and merchants the best chance of sourcing fodder:
"There's no one simple answer to all of this.
"It's a variant of different answers.
- Digital Desk
