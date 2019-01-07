Irish Family Planning Association to start providing abortion care at two of its Dublin clinics

The Irish Family Planning Association intends to begin providing abortion care at its clinics in Dublin City Centre and Tallaght today, as long as the key elements of HSE services are finalised.

It says preparing its abortion service has been the focus of its work since the referendum.

Chief Executive, Niall Behan, says the IFPA is proud to be at the vanguard of the new services after campaigning for abortion rights for decades.

He says the organisation was founded at a time when even basic contraception was illegal in this country.

He is describing as 'truly momentous' that it is now at a place where it can provide safe and legal abortion care for women and girls in Ireland.