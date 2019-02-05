Irish exchange student dies in Texas traffic accident

An Irish exchange student has died in the US after a road accident.

21-year-old Mark Sands was struck by a car while riding a scooter in the early hours of Friday, February 1.

He died in hospital later after emergency brain surgery.

Mark Sands.

The young man from Blackrock, Co. Louth was in Austin, Texas on a college exchange programme.

A GoFundMe page, which describes him as "one of the most charming and amusing people you will ever meet", has been set up to support his family while they are in Austin.

Mark's mother posted an update on the page saying they were overwhelmed by people's support but also overcome by sadness.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is providing assistance through its consulate in Austin.