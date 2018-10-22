Irish Examiner launches new brand campaign - Whatever else changes, we’re always here

The Irish Examiner has witnessed many seismic shifts in Irish society since 1841— and has reported on all of them with a commitment to true journalism.

That steadfast tradition continues today This extensive marketing campaign, launched at the beginning of October illustrates this continuity by showing a major event from the past, echoed by a major event in today’s Ireland—both covered by the Irish Examiner with the same dedication to fearless reporting.

Our brand campaign encompasses a multi-media approach using a mixture of press, radio, outdoor & targeted digital elements.

