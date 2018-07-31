Irish EuroMillions player wins €278,000
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth almost €57m.
However, there was one Irish winner of the €278,540 prize for matching five numbers and one lucky star.
The numbers drawn were 20, 25, 34, 42 and 45. The lucky stars were 6 and 11.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 1
- 4
- 5
- 29
- 31
- 34
- 26
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 10
- 12
- 13
- 23
- 32
- 29
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €56,774,958
- 20
- 25
- 34
- 42
- 45
- 6
- 11
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 17
- 20
- 29
- 37
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 25
- 30
- 33
- 14
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
- 7
- 11
- 16
- 23
- 36
- 38
- 10
