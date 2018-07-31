Irish EuroMillions player wins €278,000

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth almost €57m.

However, there was one Irish winner of the €278,540 prize for matching five numbers and one lucky star.

The numbers drawn were 20, 25, 34, 42 and 45. The lucky stars were 6 and 11.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, July 31, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 29
    • 31
    • 34
    • 26



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 32
    • 29



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €56,774,958

    • 20
    • 25
    • 34
    • 42
    • 45
    • 6
    • 11



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 17
    • 20
    • 29
    • 37



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 19
    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 30
    • 33
    • 14



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 7
    • 11
    • 16
    • 23
    • 36
    • 38
    • 10



