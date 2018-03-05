Irish disappointment as The Shape of Water wins best picture at the Oscars

The Shape of Water has won the Oscar for best picture.

At the ceremony in Hollywood overnight it also picked up the gong for best director for Guillermo del Toro.

Martin McDonagh had been hotly tipped for both awards for his critically acclaimed film, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Gary Oldman won his first Oscar ever for his role in Darkest hour

Disappointment though for Saoirse Ronan who lost out on the best actress prize - that went to Frances Mc Dormand for Three Billboards.

War epic Dunkirk took three awards from its eight nominations.

Allison Janney won best supporting actress at the Oscars for her role in I, Tonya.

She joked "I did it all by myself" - before thanking a string of people.

Sam Rockwell took the male equivalent for Three Billboards.

Several film stars at the Oscars wore "Time's Up" pins as they walked the red carpet - to mark the anti-sexual harassment movement.

Host Jimmy Kimmel also addressed the scandal as he opened the awards.

He told the audience "We can't let bad behaviour slide anymore, the world is watching us."

Two ex-Hollyoaks stars have also won an Oscar.

Saoirse Ronan on the red carpet at last night's Oscars

Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton walked off with the best live action short film award for The Silent Child.

Shenton delivered an emotional speech in sign language, saying she'd promised their six-year-old lead actress that she would.

Digital Desk