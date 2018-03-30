Irish diplomat instructed to leave Russia

One Irish diplomat has been instructed to leave Russia.

This comes after the Government expelled a Russian diplomat earlier this week, in the wake of the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter in Salisbury in England.

A spokesperson for the Tánaiste says there's no justification for the "regrettable" decision as Irish staff do not engage in activities which are incompatible with their diplomatic status.

Meanwhile, it is understood the condition of Yulia Skripal is improving dramatically, and she is now eating and drinking.

