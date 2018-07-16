Irish Dancing teacher secures temporary injunction on disciplinary hearing into allegation against her

By Ann O'Loughlin

An Irish dancing teacher has secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing the body that runs and regulates Irish Dancing from commencing a disciplinary hearing into an allegation against her.

The injunction was secured by Linda Martyn who runs an Irish dancing school in Tuam, Co Galway, against An Coimisiun Le Rinci Gaelacha (CLRG).

She wants to appeal a finding made against her earlier this year.

She has objected to the appeal's procedure being adopted by An Coimisiun, and claims she won't get a fair hearing.

The CLRG she said has ignored her objections and plans to proceed with the appeal hearing later this month.

The High Court today heard Ms Martyn fears she will be suspended from teaching and adjudicating on Irish dancing.

At the High Court, Ms Martyn, represented by Remy Farrell SC, secured an interim injunction restraining An Coimisiun Le Rinci Gaelacha (CLRG) from conducting a disciplinary hearing in relation to her.

The injunction, which was granted on an ex parte basis will be back before the court on Thursday.

Ms Martyn is the subject of a disciplinary hearing over an alleged comment made to another adjudicator when they were judging an Irish Dancing competition that was part of the Great Britain Championships held in the UK on October 15, 2016.

It is alleged she attempted to coerce an adjudicator into awarding unfavourable marks to certain competitors at a competition they were judging.

She rejects the claim and last year sought various High Court orders including an injunction preventing An Coimisiun Le Rinci Gaelacha (CLRG), from commencing a disciplinary hearing into the allegation against her.

The proceedings were resolved after it was agreed between the parties that the disciplinary hearing should be conducted by an independent three-person committee.

Two of those persons on the committee were nominated by the Law Society, while the third was nominated by An Coimisiun.

In a sworn statement to the court today, she said that hearing which took place last February and March made a finding against her.

Unhappy with that outcome she sought an appeal.

However, she was informed the appeal was within the CLRG Discipline Procedure and the composition of the committee hearing the appeal and the conduct of the hearing itself will be in accordance with the CLRG rules.

She said her solicitor wrote disputing that assertion and argued that the CLRG was not the appropriate body to deal with the appeal.

She fears the appeal committee will all be selected by the CLRG which she claims will put her at a disadvantage.

She says that the committee to hear the appeal should have an independent majority.