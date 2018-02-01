Irish courts not fully applying consumer and human rights laws that could prevent unfair evictions, experts say

Irish courts are not fully applying consumer and human rights laws that could prevent unfair evictions.

That is according to legal experts behind a new guide to inform people of their rights.

Eviction protest taking place in Cork in March 2017.

It will also aim to help those with one of the 72,000 mortgages in Ireland that are in arrears.

Dr Padraic Kenna from NUI Galway is helping to launch the guide and hopes it will have a positive impact.

He said: "I think it might redress the imbalance that exists between distressed borrowers and the very small group of very large lenders.

"So we might see some rebalancing here where the interests of the distressed 'mortgagers' can be better taken into account in the courts and in the whole process."

