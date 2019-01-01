Irish Coast Guard and RNLI issue joint safety message for those entering water today

The Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI are reminding the public to be safe if they are heading to the sea today.

A joint safety message was issued today for anyone entering the water or anyone who is engaged in any activity along the water's edge.

The RNLI'S Area Life Saving Manager, Owen Medland, says it is important to stay back, stay high, and stay dry.

"As much we do not want to have to come to people's assistance naturally that's exactly what we'll do when needed and calling 112 or 999 and asking for the Irish Coast Guard will see a response to any water incidents on the coast or waterways."