Irish citizen coming home after passport returned in Bahrain

Back to Ireland Home

An Irish citizen is on his way home after having his passport returned in Bahrain.

Human rights campaigner Brian Dooley was denied entry to the country and had his passport taken after being deemed a "security risk."

He arrived with a Danish MP to visit a jailed activist who is serving life in prison there.


- Digital desk


KEYWORDS: passport, Bahrain, Brian Dooley

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland