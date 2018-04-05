Irish citizen coming home after passport returned in Bahrain
An Irish citizen is on his way home after having his passport returned in Bahrain.
Human rights campaigner Brian Dooley was denied entry to the country and had his passport taken after being deemed a "security risk."
#Bahrain airport officials finally return passports to @lars_aslan & me & we're on our way out 24 hours after being categorised too much of a "security risk" to enter the country. We just wanted to see jailed human rights defender Abdulhadi Al Khawaja.— Brian Dooley (@dooley_dooley) April 4, 2018
I'll be back.
He arrived with a Danish MP to visit a jailed activist who is serving life in prison there.
Apart from the getting deported bit.#Bahrain pic.twitter.com/C1FyoqzjtJ— Brian Dooley (@dooley_dooley) April 4, 2018
- Digital desk
