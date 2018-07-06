Irish Cement fined after 'fugitive dust' leak at Limerick plant

Irish Cement has apologised after a court heard a "dust leak" at its cement production plant in Mungret, Co Limerick, caused "environmental pollution".

The company was convicted today of two counts of breaching its Industrial Emissions Licence on dates in April and May last year.

Limerick District Court heard that "fugitive dust", emitted from the plant, "impaired" or "interfered" with homes and cars in nearby housing estates.

Irish Cement, which pleaded guilty to the charges, faced a maximum €8,000 fine.

Judge Marian O'Leary imposed fines totalling €1,250, allowing the company "two months to pay".

