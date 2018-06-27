Irish boy, 5, in intensive care after collision in Spain; driver fails breath test

Update 10am: It has been confirmed that the car involved in a hit-and-run which left a five-year-old Irish boy in hospital is a car from the Mediterranean Games.

Organisers of the Games confirmed the incident with a statement on Twitter, and further confirmed the driver had failed an alcohol test.

According to the statement, the driver of the vehicle was working for an external company and was not working at the time of the incident.

The young Irish boy was transferred to the Hospital Joan XXIII in Tarragona where he was admitted to the ICU and is believed to be in a stable condition.

The Mediterranean Games have said that the driver tested positive for alcohol.

You can read the translated tweet below:

El conductor es trobava fora del seu horari laboral i va donar positiu en el control d'alcoholèmia. Després de donar-se a la fuga inicialment es va presentar en dependències policials. (3/3) — Tarragona 2018 (@Tarragona2018) June 26, 2018

The organising committee also said that they "deeply regret" the incident and extended their sympathies to the family.

Earlier: Irish boy, 5, injured in hit-and-run in Spain

An Irish boy has been injured in a hit-and-run in Spain.

The child, believed to be about five years of age, was injured in the coastal resort of Salou on Monday night.

It is reported the driver turned himself in shortly before midnight after failing a breath test.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is offering consular assistance to the family.

More to follow.