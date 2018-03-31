Irish boy, 10, killed in hit-and-run in Tenerife, man detained for questioning

A man has been detained for questioning in Tenerife after a ten-year-old Irish boy died following a suspected hit and run.

It happened on Thursday in the south of the island.

The boy was hit by a car as he left a shopping centre, and was taken to hospital in the capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, where he died late on Friday.

A red Alfa Romeo which matched the car's description was later found abandoned nearby.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the case and is ready to provide consular assistance if requested.