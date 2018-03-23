Irish Aviation Authority start work on new Air Traffic Control tower at Dublin Airport

The Irish Aviation Authority has started work on a new Air Traffic Control tower at Dublin Airport.

It is needed for when the new runway is ready for take-off in 2021.

The new tower will be Ireland's tallest structure standing at just under 87 metres.

That is the equivalent of 20 double-decker buses stacked on top of each other.


