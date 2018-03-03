Irish author Emma Hannigan passes away after battle with breast cancer

Irish author Emma Hannigan has died today following her battle with breast cancer.

She was 45.

Breast Cancer Ireland confirmed the news this afternoon and offered their sympathies to Emma's family.

BCI wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of our dear friend Emma Hannigan who lost her battle with cancer earlier today. RIP pic.twitter.com/tlKKR5w2hX — BreastCancerIreland (@BreastCancerIre) March 3, 2018

Emma revealed last month, in a post on her website, that she did not have long to live.

"The time that I knew was borrowed must be given back soon, so it seems," she wrote.

"The conversation I never wanted to have has been said.

"My medical team have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at this fight but all avenues have now been exhausted.

"To say that I am heartbroken doesn’t begin to cover it."

Our €100,000 goal has been reached.

its never 2 late 2 dream big, keep dreaming

Thank you so much, please keep those donations coming in and don't stop until we reach the top#HelpEmmaHelpOthers — Emma Hannigan Author (@MsEmmaHannigan) February 28, 2018

Emma wrote several best-selling books, including her most recent book Letters to my Daughters - which topped the Irish charts last month.

The mother-of-two has battled cancer ten times after discovering in 2006 she carries the BrCa1 gene, which increased her risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. She had her breasts and ovaries removed that year, but went on to develop cancer ten times in a decade.

She signed off on her website post by saying she is "taking a bow".

"Farewell and thank you, I am taking a bow. Until we meet again may all that is good and decent be yours."

Many people have taken to Twitter to express their sadness and to honour her memory.

Our lovely and beautiful friend Emma Hannigan has lost her battle to Cancer.



She was such an inspiration to all of us and will be sadly missed.



Our thoughts are with her family. She will always be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/dEmsUYlqzD — Elaine (@tv3elaine) March 3, 2018

Rest in Peace Emma Hannigan https://t.co/VlhsfRk8Lq — HollyCarpenter (@Holly0910) March 3, 2018

The world is missing a very special person today, such sad news. RIP Emma Hannigan and condolences to her family 💔 https://t.co/AW3d0tZpVb — Regina Looby (@reglooby) March 3, 2018

RIP Emma 💔 RT @BreastCancerIre: BCI wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of our dear friend Emma Hannigan who lost her battle with cancer earlier today. RIP pic.twitter.com/epTzwRa7Td — Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison) March 3, 2018