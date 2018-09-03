'Irexit' political party to launch next weekend

A new political party, which plans to campaign for Ireland to leave the EU, will be launched next weekend.

The Irexit Freedom party will hold a conference in Dublin next Saturday with the goal of seeing Ireland exit Europe.

Hermann Kelly is a spokesperson for the Irexit Freedom party. He says Ireland should follow Britain's example.

"These people have democratically decided to take back control of their own money, their own laws and their own borders.

Given what our experience has been in the last political union, which was with Britain, didn't fare for us very well, why are we now entering and staying in a political union with the EU?

Digital Desk