Irexit party says leaving EU will mean no hard border

The new Irexit Freedom Party says if Ireland leaves the EU, it will mean the country will avoid a hard border.

Speakers at its unveiling in Dublin's Bonnington Hotel today will include former Irish ambassador Ray Bassett and UCD professor Ray Kinsella.

The conference will hear that leaving the EU is essential to take back Ireland's military neutrality, which it says is compromised by membership of EU battle groups and PESCO (Permanent Structured Cooperation - an EU body that aims to boost military cooperation).

.@IrexitFreedom "They think that they have pacified Ireland. They think that they have purchased half of us and intimidated the other half... but the fools, the fools, the fools!" pic.twitter.com/L1oPc0AKne — hermann kelly (@hermannkelly) September 6, 2018

Irexit Freedom To Prosper spokesperson Herman Kelly, who is from Derry and has worked as a press officer for Nigel Farage said: "Leaving the customs union will prevent the European Commission from erecting custom controls across our island...(Customs controls) which would hurt relations between North and South, as well as the large trade that goes on (between the two)."