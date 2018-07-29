Ireland's luckiest lotto counties have been revealed

Ireland's smallest county is also it's luckiest when it comes to Lotto wins.

Louth boasts the most Lotto millionaires per head of population than any other county, with an incredible 76 jackpot winners, winning in excess of €89m.

That’s 5.9 Lotto jackpot winners for every 10,000 people.

Coming a close second is Donegal with 90 winners raking in €116m in prizes.

Based off of the 2016 population census that's 5.65 Lotto jackpot winners for every 10,000 people.

Mayo comes in third on the list with 4.44 Lotto jackpot winners per 10,000 people, or 58 jackpot winners and over €103m in prizes.

Speaking on the release of the “Luckiest Lotto Counties” survey National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin said: “One of the most frequent questions we are asked is what is Ireland’s luckiest Lotto county.

"There has always been friendly competition amongst our players all over the country to claim this title, so we are delighted to confirm that using the 2016 Census population figures, Co. Louth is Ireland’s luckiest spot.”

Ireland's 10 luckiest Lotto counties