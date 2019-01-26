Ireland's future being discussed at major conference in Belfast

The future of Ireland is the topic at a major civic nationalist conference taking place in Belfast this afternoon.

Over 1,000 people are attending the Beyond Brexit event organised by Ireland's Future.

Speakers include the Education Minister Joe McHugh, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Fianna Fáil Deputy Leader Darragh Calleary and SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood.

The initiative stems from letters sent to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over the past 14 months, urging him to 'give voice' to concerns on issues including Brexit and the collapse of Stormont powersharing.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (left) and deputy leader Michelle O'Neill arrive at 'Beyond Brexit - The Future of Ireland' an event focusing on nationalism's response to Brexit at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
