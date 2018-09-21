Ireland's first community air ambulance arrives in Kerry

Ireland's first-ever community air ambulance arrived in Kerry today.

The charity helicopter which will begin services next month flew from Wales earlier.

The air ambulance will be based in Cork and is expected to respond up to 500 calls per year, and bring the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care.

It will be tasked through the National Ambulance Service 999 / 112 call system and is supported by the HSE and Department of Health.

The service will cost €2m annually and is to be funded through community contributions.

CRR CEO John Kearney said lives will be saved and families’ grief spared, and he called for strong public support in order to maintain and develop it.

“Since 2008, ICRR has developed a network of over 200 land-based volunteer doctors throughout Ireland who deliver critical medical interventions which prevent serious injury or death.

"We have ten Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs) successfully in operation.

“We are now taking to the air and will mirror successful international models.

"The air service will include medical crew on board and rapid transport to a critical care facility."