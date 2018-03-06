Ireland's alcohol bill could be in breach of EU law

Ireland's alcohol bill could be found to be in breach of EU law.

The proposed laws - which have been approved by the government - suggest minimum pricing, health labelling and stricter regulation on advertising and sponsorship of drink.

However, The Times Ireland Edition has learned that 14 member states have made submissions to the European Commission arguing that the bill would damage trade and discriminate against new products entering the Irish market.

They were also sceptical that the new laws would reduce alcohol consumption.

- Digital Desk