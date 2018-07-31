Ireland to heat up for bank holiday but record-breaking temperatures in store for those heading abroad
Irish holidaymakers are being told to prepare for potentially record-breaking heat across Europe later this week.
South-west France, Spain and Portugal are most at risk.
Inland parts of the Algarve could hit 48 degrees - a temperature last reached in Europe back in 1977 in Athens.
Here, Met Éireann is predicting it will be "warm in most areas with a mix of cloud and sunshine" over the weekend.
They say "showers are still possible" but temperatures look set to reach 26 degrees with only light winds.
- Digital Desk
