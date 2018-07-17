Ireland to get its first Technological University

Ireland is getting its first ever Technological University.

It is being formed by the merger of the Institutes of Technology in Blanchardstown, Tallaght, and DIT.

It will be called Technological University Dublin or TU Dublin for short.

The Government has given the green light for the university status this afternoon.

Amy Keating from Tallaght’s Student Union has said it is a huge boost for the area.

She said: "In my opinion, I think it's fantastic, from the socio-economic background of Tallaght.

"Young people in Tallaght will see so many people going to the University and will encourage more students to go to college.

"I think it's a fantastic opportunity for the people of Tallaght to have a university on their doorstep."