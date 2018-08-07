Ireland set for coolest temperatures in almost two months

Temperatures in Ireland are to drop to the coldest it's been in almost two months.

While temperatures in Europe remain at heatwave levels, Ireland is experiencing a cooldown to daily highs as low as 14°C in some areas.

That's down from highs of 32°C in late June.

From green to brown in a month - as the #heatwave continues, the #Sentinel3 mission reveals how vegetation colour has changed in just one month.



Although there are some sunny intervals forecast for today, especially for Munster and Leinster, it'll be cloudy at times, with highs of 15°C to 19°C.

Rain will return to the west this evening, with heavy showers hitting the Atlantic coast and spreading across the country overnight.

Tomorrow will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the heaviest showers in the west and north.

Temperatures will hit highs of 14°C to 19°C, dropping to 7°C to 9°C overnight. It'll be warmest in the east and southeast, and coolest along the western coasts of Connacht and Ulster.

There will be widespread showers on Thursday, with some heavy showers bringing a risk of hail or thunder as it cools to 14°C to 18°C.

The weather will remain mixed over the weekend, with Friday expected to be mainly dry before brighter weather arrives on Saturday, bringing highs of 17°C to 22°C.

Sunday will see a return to sunshine and showers, some heavy, with temperatures back to 15°C to 19°C.

Met Éireann predicts that the trend of mixed weather will continue into the early days of next week, with good dry spells interspersed between rain.