Ireland overwhelmingly backs abortion law reforms; Donegal only county to vote 'No'

Ireland has voted decisively to change the constitution to repeal the Eighth Amendment by a majority of 706,349, or 66.4% to 33.6%.

The public decided by a two-to-one landslide to repeal part of the state’s constitution which effectively prohibits terminations unless a mother’s life is endangered.

The referendum on Friday produced an overwhelming consensus for reform amongst men and women, nearly all classes and age groups, and across most counties in Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hailed the culmination of a “quiet revolution” and said a new law could be in place before the end of the year.

Referendum returning officer Barry Ryan said a majority of more than 700,000 voted Yes to repeal.

About two million people voted and results showed urban dwellers and a significant proportion of rural voters backed repeal of the Eighth Amendment of the constitution.

In parts of Dublin almost 80% favoured liberalising restrictions on abortion in early pregnancy.

Pollsters suggested the stories of women forced to travel or take illegal pills obtained on the internet helped sway public opinion, as well as the death of an Indian dentist denied the procedure while she miscarried.

Ministers have promised to allow terminations within the first 12 weeks, subject to medical advice and a cooling-off period, and between 12 and 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances.

Mr Varadkar said the result represented “the culmination of a quiet revolution”, one that had been taking place in Ireland for the past 10 to 20 years.

He said: "A quiet revolution has taken place and a great act of democracy.

"A hundred years since women got the right to vote.

"Today, we as a people have spoken. And we say that we trust women and we respect women and their decisions."

Mr Varadkar said that this "resounding result"' gives his Government a mandate to "bring forward legislation and secure its passage by the end of the year."

He spoke to reassure those who voted No, saying: "I know today is not welcome.

"You may feel that the country has taken the wrong turn, is no longer a country you recognise.

"I would like to reassure you that Ireland is still the same country today as it was before, just a little more tolerant, open and respectful."

RESULTS BY CONSTITUENCY:

CARLOW KILKENNY:

Yes 63.5%

No 37.5%

Turnout: 62%

CAVAN-MONAGHAN:

Yes 55.5%

No 44.5%

CLARE:

Yes 64.3%

No 35.7%

Turnout: 64.37%

CORK EAST

Yes 64%

No 36%

Turnout: 65.7%

CORK NORTH-CENTRAL

Yes 64.02%

No 35.98%

CORK NORTH WEST:

Yes 60.10%

No 39.90%

Turnout: 65.93%

CORK SOUTH-CENTRAL

Yes 68.84%

No 31.16%

CORK SOUTH WEST:

Yes 64.5%

No 35.5%

DONEGAL

Yes 48%

No 52%

DUBLIN BAY NORTH:

Yes 74.69%

No 25.31%

Turnout: 71.6%

DUBLIN BAY SOUTH:

Yes 78.49%

No 21.51%

Turnout: 54.9%

DUBLIN CENTRAL

Yes 76.51%

No 23.49%

Turnout: 51.5%

DUBLIN FINGAL:

Yes 77%

No 23%

Turnout: 70.39%

DUBLIN SOUTH-WEST:

Yes 74.9%

No 25.1%

Turnout: 68.58%

DUBLIN RATHDOWN:

Yes 76.1%

No 23.9%

Turnout: 59.6%

DUBLIN SOUTH CENTRAL:

Yes 74.79%

No 25.21%

Turnout: 59.6%

DUBLIN WEST :

Yes 74.02%

No 25.98%

Turnout: 67.77%

DUBLIN MID WEST:

Yes 73.27%

No 26.73%

Turnout: 67.3%

DUBLIN NORTH WEST:

Yes 72.9%

No 27.1%

DUN LAOHGHAIRE:

Yes 77.1%

No 22.9%

Turnout: 68.52%

Galway East:

Yes 60.19%

No 39.81%

Turnout: 63.4%

GALWAY WEST:

Yes 66%

No 34%

Turnout: 60%

KERRY:

Yes 58%

No 42%

KILDARE NORTH:

Yes 73.56%

No 26.44%

Turnout: 63.76%

KILDARE SOUTH:

Yes 70.66%

No 29.34%

Turnout: 61.34%

LAOIS:

Yes 61.4%

No 38.6%

LIMERICK CITY:

Yes 66.8%

No 33.2%

Turnout: 62%

LIMERICK COUNTY:

Yes 58%

No 41.92%

Turnout: 62.45%

LONGFORD-WESTMEATH:

Yes 58.3%

No 41.7%

Turnout: 59.3%

LOUTH:

Yes 66.55%

No 33.45%

Turnout: 65.89%

MAYO:

Yes 57.1%

No 42.9%

Turnout 62.09%

MEATH EAST:

Yes 69.21%

No 30.79%

Turnout: 65.61

MEATH WEST:

Yes 63.95%

No 36.05%

Turnout: 62.94%

OFFALY:

Yes 58.05%

No 41.95%

Turnout: 64.71%

ROSCOMMON GALWAY :

Yes 57.21%

No 42.79%

Turnout: 65.7%

SLIGO-LEITRIM

Yes 59.38%

No 40.62%

Turnout: 65.7%

TIPPERARY:

Yes 59.1%

No 40.9%

WATERFORD:

Yes 69%

No 31%

WICKLOW:

Yes 74.26%

No 25.74%

Turnout: 74.48%

WEXFORD:

Yes 68.4%

No 31.6%

Turnout: 66.27%

- Press Association and Digital Desk