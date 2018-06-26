Ireland offers to take 25 refugees from stranded rescue ship
Ireland has offered to take in up to 25 migrants on board a rescue ship that's stranded off the coast of Malta.
The MV Lifeline has been turned away from several ports in the Mediterranean and is carrying 234 migrants.
The Maltese government has agreed to allow the boat to dock, after several countries including Ireland agreed to house the refugees.
Captain Claus-Peter Reisch reports on the situation on board of @MV_LIFELINE: pic.twitter.com/PzUCENOevb— MISSION LIFELINE (@SEENOTRETTUNG) June 23, 2018
Pleased to work with @campaignforleo Taoiseach & Tanaiste @simoncoveney offering humanitarian assistance & support to 25 very vulnerable persons on MV Lifeline in Mediterranean. pic.twitter.com/UroWNfEwBw— Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) June 26, 2018
