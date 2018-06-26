Ireland offers to take 25 refugees from stranded rescue ship

Back to Refugee Crisis Ireland Home

Ireland has offered to take in up to 25 migrants on board a rescue ship that's stranded off the coast of Malta.

The MV Lifeline has been turned away from several ports in the Mediterranean and is carrying 234 migrants.

The Maltese government has agreed to allow the boat to dock, after several countries including Ireland agreed to house the refugees.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland