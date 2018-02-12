Ireland number one destination for international English language students

Ireland is still the number one destination of choice for international English Language students.

The report from Marketing English in Ireland shows that we rank first per head of population and fifth in terms of actual numbers studying.

The majority of all students come from the European Union or the European Economic Area.

There has been an increase in the number of students from other countries coming here in recent years, with 101 nationalities undertaking courses in 2016.

