Ireland needs to triple efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Ireland needs to triple its efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in order to reach its agreed international targets.
That is the key finding from a new Eurostat survey which also shows that as other EU States forge ahead in developing renewable energy supplies, Ireland lags behind.
Ireland is obliged to ensure that at least 16% of energy generated here by 2020 is from renewable sources.
Grace Bolton of the EU Commission says more work needs to be done.
She said: "These efforts are telling us that Ireland needs to triple its efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to achieve a 20% reduction target relative to 1990 levels.
"Similarly when it comes to the share of renewable energy in our overall energy consumption the country is aiming to reach a 16% target and we have yet to close a gap of 6.5% by 2020."
