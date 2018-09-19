Ireland needs to increase plastic recycling by 80% by 2030

Ireland needs to increase the amount of plastic it recycles by 80% in the next 12 years.

That is the aim of a new campaign from the Repak recycling group, which says we need to meet strict EU targets by 2030.

20% of plastics in Ireland are still ending up in landfill or incineration.

Repak says the packaging industry needs to eliminate the use of non-recyclable plastics in the coming years.

And Seamus Clancy from Repak said consumers can play a big role.

"We're asking everybody in the country to recycle at least one more item of plastic per week - that's 250 million other items per year.

"If we do that over the period of the next 12 years that will bring us a long way to achieving those targets."