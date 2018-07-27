Ireland needs root-and-branch reform of how State agencies support the disabled - Report

A report by three combined Oireachtas committees has found that Ireland needs a root-and-branch reform of how State agencies support people with disabilities.

It singles out support as they progress from school and training courses into employment.

The report finds the system is "rife with disincentives" for people requiring special assistance to seek work.

It adds that "success" in the jobs market often means the loss or reduction of essential State-provided supports.

- Digital Desk