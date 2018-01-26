Ireland more attractive for business since Brexit, says Australian Ambassador

The Australian Ambassador to Ireland claims Brexit is encouraging firms to open offices here instead of London.



His Excellency Richard Andrews is celebrating Australia Day today - marking the arrival of the first British Ships in Sydney more than 200 years ago.



But after the UK decided to leave the EU, Ambassador Andrews says they have had to look beyond Britain for trade opportunities.



He said: "If London is no longer in Europe you’ve got to do it from some where else and there are a whole lot of features in Ireland that make it extremely attractive for Australian business.



"We are certainly getting more enquiries from a range of different sectors and I would be very surprised if we don’t see more companies coming over here in the very near future."



Richard Andrews, the Australian Ambassador to Ireland.





- Digital Desk