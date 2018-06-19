Ireland has one of EU's highest rates of drug-related deaths

Ireland now has one of the highest death rates in the EU from drug use.

New figures for 2015 just published by Eurostat show that 70 people in every million in this country are now dying from illicit drug usage.

The figure is three times the EU average.

Grace Bolton of the European Commission office says it is of real concern.

These figures paint a very worrying picture.

"In Ireland, 70 citizens per million of population have died from drug usage in a year.

"This is three times the European average of 22 citizens per million.

"This is contrasted with Estonia with the highest levels, where 132 citizens have died from drug-related deaths."

