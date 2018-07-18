Ireland has not made enough progress on sustainable development, minister says

The Environment Minister has admitted we have not made the progress we should have when it comes to sustainable development.

Denis Naughten has been speaking following his UN speech on the issue in New York yesterday.

He thinks more needs to be done about waste, climate change and ocean protection.

But says more investment is on its way.

"We haven't made the progress that we should have made to date but remember that under the National Development plan, one in five euro that's going to be spent by the government and state agencies on capital investment over the next decade is in the whole climate change area."

Digital Desk