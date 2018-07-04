Ireland has highest rate of hate crime in EU against African and transgender people
Ireland has the highest rate of hate crime against people of African descent and transgender people in the EU.
A new report also criticises the fact that hate crime is not recognised in Irish law.
The Irish Council for Civil Liberties is calling for the urgent introduction of regulations in this area.
"This is an Irish report but it's part of a wider European project which analyses how hate crime is reported and recorded across Europe," said the council's executive director, Liam Herrick.
"What we find in the Irish study is that hate crime, which is not defined in Irish law, is not recorded or reported in a systematic fashion.
