Ireland has fourth highest rate of suicide in Europe - Report
22/07/2018 - 16:31:00
Ireland has the fourth highest rate of suicide among teenagers in Europe, according to a recent UNICEF report.
Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone has called for more online counselling services to be available for teens.
The creation of a Mental Health App to provide a service is what she believes is needed.
Senator Noone says easy accessibility is key.
She said:
- Digital Desk
