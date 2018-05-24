Ireland frozen in time, says Tánaiste after woman shares abortion story

A woman’s emotional story of having an abortion in England shows Ireland is frozen in time, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney said the personal stories of women in crisis pregnancies were crystallising the views of Irish people.

He made the comments on the final day of campaigning for a Yes vote in Friday’s referendum after Saoirse Long recounted her experience live on TV of travelling to the UK for a termination.

“It is these cases that have crystallised, in my view, the views of most people now in Ireland who want to face up to this issue with more honesty and more compassion in the future,” said Tanaiste Mr Coveney.

Ms Long relayed during a debate on TV3 how she agonised over whether to have a termination but that it was the right decision for her.

I wasn’t going to post this out of fear but I know this referendum will be close so I’m showing my face and telling my story in the hope no other girl will go through this in Ireland again. #Repeal8th #istandwithwomen https://t.co/CBMCkqjPXZ — Saoirse (@Sursh_Long) May 17, 2018

She said she should have been looked after in her own country and should not have had to go abroad to access proper healthcare.

“Walking around Birmingham for six hours with a hot water bottle against me, alone, walking around a country, and a city I don’t know, waiting for a plane home again because I was forced out of this country,” Ms Long said.

No campaigner, Senator Ronan Mullen, who appeared as a panellist on the debate, was criticised for his reaction to her story when he said: “Saoirse, you deserve love and respect regardless of what you’ve ever done.”

Ms Long’s story had a huge reaction on social media.

Mr Coveney told the Dáil Ms Long’s story highlighted the issues Ireland needed to face up to.

He said he hoped people would vote Yes and allow the Oireachtas to appropriately legislate to care for women.

Mr Coveney added that Ireland would hear stories like Ms Long’s over the next 10 years if the referendum was not passed.

“If the country votes No tomorrow, what they’re essentially saying is we can change nothing,” the Tánaiste said.

“That Ireland is frozen in time on this issue.”

- Digital Desk and PA