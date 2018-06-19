Ireland fourth safest in EU for road deaths in 2017

Ireland has been ranked as the fourth safest EU country for road deaths in 2017.

That is up one place from fifth in 2016.

The European road safety report comes amidst a high number of road deaths to date in June.

A total of 157 people lost their lives on Ireland's roads in 2017 compared to 186 in 2016.

While deaths on Irish roads have decreased by over a quarter since 2010.

Ms Moyagh Murdock, CEO, RSA, said: ‘The progress we made in 2017 which saw a reduction in both fatalities and serious injuries on our roads is to be welcomed, however, as we have seen in recent weeks, this is a gain that is too easily lost.

"The vast majority of road users are heeding the safety messages and using our roads in a responsible way, however, a small number continue to defy road safety laws and the results are devastating.

‘Ireland is still a long way off achieving its road safety targets as set out in the Government Road Safety Strategy 2013 to 2020. "

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said: “As Minister for Transport I am committed to instigating legislation and regulations that will make Ireland’s roads safer.

"Recent initiatives and legislation have been key to reducing death and serious injuries on our roads.

"The Bill I am currently taking through the Oireachtas will build on these safety initiatives by ensuring that every person caught driving above the current alcohol limit will receive a disqualification."