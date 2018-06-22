Ireland fails to live up to EU refugee promises - report

A report on Ireland's response to the EU refugee crisis says the government has failed to live up to its promises.

In 2015, Ireland committed to relocating 4,000 refugees rescued from the Mediterranean.

A study from the Jesuit Refugee Service says we still will not have reached that target by next year.

"We acknowledge that there was operational difficulties and the impact of the housing crisis," saud Eugene Quinn, national director of the service.

Nevertheless, at the end of 2007 Ireland had only delivered 1,570 out of those 5,000 places.

"When you add in the public accounts commitment, it won't have delivered for 2018 and Ireland will fail to reach the original targets by the end of 2019, four years after the original commitments were made."

Digital Desk