Ireland expected to expel at least one Russian diplomat today

At least one Russian diplomat is expected to be expelled from Ireland later.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was presented with a list of options after the Salisbury spy poisoning, which will be discussed at Cabinet this morning before a decision is made.

More than 100 staff are now on their way home from Moscow's embassies in 23 countries around the world.

The Kremlin is being blamed for using a nerve agent to attack a former spy and his daughter in the UK earlier this month.

International Relations expert Ed Burke says Ireland is setting an example for Europe.

"The Taoiseach has led the EU response to the attack in Salisbury, to some extent," he said.

"He and President Macron were the most vocal about standing up to Russia, preventing the murder of other European citizens.

"So I expect Ireland to expel at least one diplomatically declared official in the Russian Embassy today."

Russian Embassy

- Digital desk