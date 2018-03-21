Ireland below EU average in on-the-job training

Ireland continues to be below the EU average when it comes to training 'on-the-job'.

New figures from Eurostat show that less than one in four Irish employees took part in job-related training during 2016.

The EU average is almost one in three.

Grace Bolton of the EU Commission office in Dublin says the low participation rate is because most people simply do not have the time:

"In Ireland, about one-in-four are attending on-the-job training whereas the EU average in one-in-three," said Ms Bolton.

"The countries with the highest level of training participation would be the Netherlands, Sweden and Finland at in and around 60% each.

"The countries with the lowest participation rates are Greece and Romania with 8% each.

"All across Europe, the most common reason for not participating is lack of time."

