Ireland 4th highest in EU for cocaine use among young adults, new research shows

Cocaine is more available and at its highest purity in Europe today than it has been in a decade.

New research shows that Ireland ranks 4th highest in the EU for cocaine use among young adults.

Three out of 10 Irish people aged 15-64 state that they have used illicit drugs (cannabis, MDMA or cocaine) in their lifetime.

It is part of a new campaign developed by the Ana Liffey Drug Project and the HSE to highlight the drug's dangers.

Minister of State for Health Promotion & the National Drugs Strategy, Catherine Byrne, welcomed the campaign, saying: "This is a very important campaign, focusing on providing information and raising awareness about cocaine among drug users and health professionals."

Tony Duffin works with Ana Liffey - he says the campaign won't encourage anyone to take drugs.

"I think the evidence is quite clear. The information is used by people who do take drugs.

"I think people find it interesting. I think people find it fascinating that the posters are up and they create a conversation but the idea that by providing crack pipes to people makes them take crack - it just doesn't add up."

- Digital Desk