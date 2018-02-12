Iona Institute launches new billboard campaign to promote right to life of unborn child
The pro-life Iona Institute has launched a new national billboard campaign to promote the right to life of the unborn child.
The billboards show an image of an unborn baby at 11 weeks with the message 'one of us'.
Over the weekend, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin was criticised for disputing claims that allowing terminations for up to 12 weeks would lead to babies with Down's Syndrome being aborted.
