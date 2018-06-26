Investigation into alleged assault of pregnant woman in Kerry continues

An investigation is continuing into an alleged serious assault on a heavily pregnant woman in the Listowel area of Co Kerry.

The woman was admitted to University Hospital Kerry over the weekend, where her baby was delivered stillborn.

A man in his twenties was arrested by Gardaí in connection with the assault.

He was later released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

A post-mortem on the body of the infant is due to be conducted tomorrow.

- Digital Desk