Investigation underway following serious crash in Clare

An investigation is underway following a serious crash in Clare this morning.

A car is believed to have collided with the pillar of wall at Newtown, Clonlara, Co Clare at around 6am this morning.

Two men in their 20s have been taken to University Hospital in Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is closed for a forensic exam.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda Station in Limerick.

