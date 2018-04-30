Investigation underway after vigilante group attacks two men in Armagh

An investigation is underway after two wanted men were attacked by a vigilante group in Armagh over the weekend.

The PSNI is appealing to people not to take the law into their own hands after James White and Alexis Guesto were set upon on Saturday night.

"In understand that feelings in the area have been running high over the search for these men, however, there can never be an excuse for violence or people taking the law into their own hands," said Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie from PSNI Public Protection Branch.

"We will be investigating the assault and working to identify anyone involved."

The pair were wanted by both the Gardaí and the PSNI for a number of offences.

Both men were seriously assaulted in the Mullaghbawn area where they were beaten with iron bars, tied up and covered with blue paint.

The two men were taken to hospital for treatment where one remains this morning, the other has been arrested.

