Investigation underway after train hits herd of cattle in Offaly

An investigation is underway after a train hit a herd of cattle on the rail line near Tullamore in Co Offaly yesterday.

Significant damage was caused to the train, and eight cattle were killed in the incident which brought services to a halt on the line from Dublin, to Galway and Westport.

No passengers were injured but there were delays of up to three hours as they were transferred to a replacement train.

Full services are operating normally this morning.

- Digital Desk
