Investigation underway after suspected car bomb attack in Derry

An investigation by the PSNI is underway after a suspected car bomb exploded in Derry last night.

The police, as well as firefighters and the ambulance service, sealed off the scene close to a courthouse on Bishop Street in the city.

Handout photo taken from the PSNI Twitter page @PSNIDCSDistrict of the scene of a suspected car bomb on Bishop Street in Derry.

Witnesses earlier said they heard a loud bang and saw a large plume of smoke, and local residents were evacuated.

There has been no reports of any casualties at this stage.

A photograph was tweeted from the PSNI Twitter account warned people to stay away from the area.

The tweet from the PSNI's Derry City and Strabane District account also warned members of the public that Bishop Street was closed, adding the words "suspected car bomb".

A further update was posted on the PSNI's Foyle Facebook page.

"As far as we know no one injured. There is another car we are not happy about. There are ongoing necessary evacuations."

The vehicle was consumed by flames (Steven McAuley/PA)

Tánaiste Simon Coveney tweeted his disgust at the incident.

"I utterly condemn the car bomb terrorist attack in Derry this evening," he said.

There is no place and no justification possible for such acts of terror, which seek to drag Northern Ireland back to violence and conflict.

I utterly condemn the car bomb terrorist attack in Derry this evening. There is no place and no justification possible for such acts of terror, which seek to drag Northern Ireland back to violence and conflict. @RTENewsNow https://t.co/sKUaXGCx5b — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 19, 2019

Derry's SDLP mayor John Boyle challenged those responsible on what the aim was.

He said: "I would actually like to ask the people responsible for this what it actually was that they thought they were going to achieve.

"It achieves nothing, it didn't achieve anything in the past, it didn't achieve anything right now.

"I have a question for them, what was this all about, because quite frankly this is not something that the people of this city wanted to see, it's not something they support, and as Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, I have to say I feel it incumbent upon me to speak out on behalf of the vast, vast majority of people in Derry, Strabane and indeed across this island, this is not what we want.

"This is the past and it has to stay in the past. We don't want to see any more of it."

The scene of a suspected car bomb on Bishop Street in Derry. (Steven McAuley/PA)

DUP leader Arlene Foster said it was a "pointless act of terror" which "must be condemned in the strongest terms".

"Only hurts the people of the City. Perpetrated by people with no regard for life," she said.

"Grateful to our emergency services for their swift actions which helped ensure there have been no fatalities or injuries."

PSNI officers sealed off the area following the explosion (Steven McAuley/PA)

Sinn Fein Foyle MP Elisha McCallion also condemned the explosion.

"This incident has shocked the local community," she said. "In particular, there are many elderly residents who live in the area who have been alarmed.

"Thankfully no-one appears to have been injured.

"Derry is a city moving forward and no-one wants this type of incident. It is not representative of the city.

"I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it to the police."

PA & Digital Desk