Investigation underway after man (73) dies following crash in Kilkenny

Update 8.45pm: An investigation is underway into a fatal crash in Co Kilkenny which claimed a man's life.

The 73-year-old was driving a car which collided with a ditch at Dangan, on the main Thomastown to Inistioge Road at 8.10pm last night.

He died in the early hours of this morning after being taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

Any witnesses are asked to get in touch with Gardai at Thomastown.

St Luke's Hosptal, Kilkenny.

- Digital Desk