Investigation underway after man, 27, critically injured following shooting in Bray

An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured following a shooting in Bray, Co Wicklow last night.

The incident occurred at St Laurence's Terrace in the town at approximately 8.45pm.

The man was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when he was shot a number of times through the window by the occupants of a dark-coloured car who then drove from the scene.

The 27-year-old victim was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to a hospital in south Dublin where he remains in a critical condition.

It is understood that the man was known to gardaí but a motive for the shooting is as yet unknown.

Gardaí are at the scene which remains sealed off this morning.

They are appealing to anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with Bray Garda Station.